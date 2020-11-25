Bengal's leader of oppn Abdul Mannan COVID-positive, admitted to hospital

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, state Health Department officials said on Wednesday. Mannan (68), a veteran leader of the Congress in the state, got himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after noticing some symptoms, they said.

"He tested positive for the disease on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the night. He is having several comorbidities and high blood sugar, which are obviously matters of concern. His condition is stable at the moment," he said. Mannan, a legislator from Champdani, recently returned from Darjeeling to Kolkata and was staying at the MLA Hostel.

"He complained of feeling sick, following which all forms of clinical tests, including that of COVID-19, were conducted," Congress sources said..