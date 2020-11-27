Ahmedabad sees 353 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths; 356 recover

Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 tally increased by 353 in the last 24 hours to reach 49,063, while 11 people died and 356 were discharged during this period, an official said on Friday. The district's toll has now reached 2,026, he added.

"Of the new cases, which is the highest for any district in Gujarat for the day, the civic limits accounted for 325 while rural areas contributed 28," he said. "The discharge of 337 people in city limits and 19 from rural parts took the overall number of people recovered to 43,757," he added.