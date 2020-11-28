Left Menu
Development News Edition

Night curfew, prohibitory orders imposed in Leh amid COVID-19 spike

Concerned over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one month, district magistrate, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has ordered imposition of curfew and banning of the assembly of more than four people anywhere in the district, the official said. "Only the number of persons as prescribed by the administration of UT of Ladakh shall be allowed to gather under exceptional circumstances like marriage ceremonies and funerals," the order read.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-11-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 13:43 IST
Night curfew, prohibitory orders imposed in Leh amid COVID-19 spike

The administration in Leh has imposed night curfew and banned the assembly of more than four people amid a fresh COVID-19 spike, an official said on Saturday. Ladakh recorded one more COVID-related death and 44 new cases, taking the death toll to 114 and overall caseload to 8,272, officials said.

The self-imposed lockdown by the civil society group in Leh to contain the spread of coronavirus entered its sixth day on Saturday as the district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.9 degrees Celsius. The new COVID-related death was reported from Leh, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 73. The other 41 deaths were reported from Kargil district, the officials said.

Of the 44 fresh cases, 42 were reported from Leh and two from Kargil, while 100 patients – 89 in Leh and 11 in Kargil – were discharged in the last 24 hours, the officials said. They said the total number of cured patients had gone up to 7,254, which is 88 per cent of the total cases, while the number of active cases stands at 904 -- 799 in Leh and 105 in Kargil.             Concerned over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one month, district magistrate, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has ordered imposition of curfew and banning of the assembly of more than four people anywhere in the district, the official said.

"Only the number of persons as prescribed by the administration of UT of Ladakh shall be allowed to gather under exceptional circumstances like marriage ceremonies and funerals," the order read. Vaishya, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed all government offices to work with a staff strength of 50 per cent and operation of all vehicles, including private and commercial, with a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy of seats.

"This order shall come into force from November 28 and will remain in effect till further order," he said. There would be strict night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am throughout the district and non-essential services would not be allowed during this period without prior permission from the district magistrate, it said.

People who are under the home quarantine would strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, it added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday as part of his three-city tour to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development. After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station here, he was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Ku...

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri borders stay put, most refuse to go to north Delhi protest site

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful d...

Eastern Railway to resume non-suburban passenger train services from Dec 2

The Eastern Railway will resume non-suburban passenger train services from December 2 with 54 trains, an official said on Saturday. Non-suburban passenger train services were stopped in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Of...

Mission Olympic Cell approves Bajrang Punia's one-month training camp in USA

A one-month training camp in the USA has been sanctioned for wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sports Authority of India SAI said on Saturday. The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26. The camp will take pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020