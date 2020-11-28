PM's presence to motivate company in quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs: Zydus Cadila
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its Zydus Biotech Park will motivate the company to scale greater heights in its pursuit to bridge unmet healthcare needs.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:15 IST
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its Zydus Biotech Park will motivate the company to scale greater heights in its pursuit to bridge unmet healthcare needs. Modi visited Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing coronavirus vaccine development work.
"His inspiring presence will motivate us to scale greater heights in our quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs," Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing. The Zydus family comprising 25,000 Zydans stands committed to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission and offering the nation safe and efficacious vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to fight COVID-19, it added.
Zydus Cadila had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and it commenced phase-II clinical trials from August..
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- Zydus Cadila
- Zydus
- ZyCoV-D
- Zydus Cadila's
- Zydans
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two future-ready Ayurveda institutions at Jaipur and Jamnagar via video conferencing.
PM Narendra Modi urges troops to innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language they don't know from colleagues.
PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Longewala Post in Rajasthan.
India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Over one lakh Indians demand to ban the trade of wild animals, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give support