Italy's health minister says COVID vaccines to be free, distribution in Q1 2021

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:02 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.

Speranza said the government had options to buy 202 million COVID-19 vaccine shots from various companies.

Italy was the first Western country hit by the virus, registering 56,361 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's. It has also registered 1.62 million cases to date.

