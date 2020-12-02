Left Menu
Don't get hopes up too soon for swift vaccine roll out, says UK PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned people in Britain on Wednesday not to get their hopes up too soon about the swift roll out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, saying there were logistical challenges to overcome.

"I think at this stage it is very, very important that people do not get their hopes up too soon about the speed with which we will be able to roll out this vaccine," Johnson told parliament.

"We are expecting several million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before the end of the year. We will then be rolling it out as fast as we possibly can."

