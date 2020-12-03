Australia says international borders to stay shut for "some time" despite vaccine progress
Australia's borders will likely stay closed for "some time", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, despite progress in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines. Britain on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine, stoking hopes of rapid COVID-19 inoculations across the world. Still, Morrison said Australia would keep its borders closed to non-Australian citizens and non-permanent residents.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 05:53 IST
Australia's borders will likely stay closed for "some time", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, despite progress in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines. Britain on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine, stoking hopes of rapid COVID-19 inoculations across the world.
Still, Morrison said Australia would keep its borders closed to non-Australian citizens and non-permanent residents. "On international borders we're still some time away from that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
