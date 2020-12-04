Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slopes stay open, singing banned as Swiss crack down on COVID-19

The Alpine country has sought a different path from neighbours Italy, France and Germany which are keeping winter sports under wraps over the holiday period, while Austria has made ski holidays all but impossible. Instead, Switzerland said resorts will need local authority approval to open after Dec. 22, a move in line with the country's middle path of keeping the economy relatively open and relying on the public to comply with anti-COVID-19 measures.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:36 IST
Slopes stay open, singing banned as Swiss crack down on COVID-19
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland on Friday said it would allow ski resorts to remain open for domestic tourism but announced some stricter measures including banning singing to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Alpine country has sought a different path from neighbours Italy, France and Germany which are keeping winter sports under wraps over the holiday period, while Austria has made ski holidays all but impossible.

Instead, Switzerland said resorts will need local authority approval to open after Dec. 22, a move in line with the country's middle path of keeping the economy relatively open and relying on the public to comply with anti-COVID-19 measures. Enclosed transport, including ski lifts, trains and gondolas, will be limited to two-thirds capacity from Dec. 9, the government said.

Resorts which do not comply with social distancing regulations could have their permits removed, it said. Health Minister Alain Berset said Switzerland had been in contact with its neighbouring countries but no pressure had been exerted before it made its decisions.

Still, he was aware of concerns abroad. "We don't want to lure people from countries where it (skiing) is forbidden," he said.

Berset said he was concerned about the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. Swiss health authorities have reported more than 340,000 infections and nearly 5,000 deaths since the outbreak began. .

To tackle this, the government announced a raft of other measures, including a ban on singing outside of family circles and in schools. It recommended gatherings in private and at restaurants be restricted to two households, while it also reduced capacity limits on the number of shoppers allowed into stores at one time and urged employers to let staff work from home.

"The next two to three weeks will be rather decisive," Berset said. "If we do nothing, cases will rise."

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hi...

DBT's expert committee tracking developments related to COVID-19 vaccine: Renu Swarup

By Sahil Pandey Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup on Friday said that the ministry has set up a vaccine expert committee which will give scientific inputs on regulatory requirements related to COVID-19 vaccine.Department of ...

Kerala reports 5,718 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,718 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the state health department on Friday. COVID-19 was detected in 5,718 persons in Kerala today while 5,496 patients have recovered from the di...

Canada PM Trudeau won't comment on possible Meng release, says priority is detainees in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei executive currently under house arrest in Canada.Trudeau told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020