Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 5

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 07:14 IST
Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 2 from 12 a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,619. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

