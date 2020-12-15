Left Menu
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 8,103 in UP

The recovery rate in the state has now increased to 95.38 per cent, Prasad said.With 20 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 8,103 from 8,083 on Monday while the total number of cases rose to 5,68,064 from 5,66,728.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:28 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,103 on Tuesday with 20 more fatalities, while 1,336 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 5,68,064 in the state, an official said. ''At present, there are 18,382 active cases and the total number of people discharged after treatment stands at 5,41,579,'' said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad. The recovery rate in the state has now increased to 95.38 per cent, Prasad said.

With 20 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 8,103 from 8,083 on Monday while the total number of cases rose to 5,68,064 from 5,66,728. Among the fresh cases, 185 are from Lucknow, 86 each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi, 75 from Ghaziabad, 65 from Meerut, 64 from Allahabad, a health bulletin issued here said.

As far as fresh deaths are concerned, six were from Lucknow and two from Allahabad among other cities, it said. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the highest 1,062 deaths were reported from Lucknow, 801 from Kanpur, 417 from Meerut, 410 from Varanasi, 373 from Allahabad, 331 from Gorakhpur besides other cities, the bulletin said. On Monday, over 1.48 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to over 2.16 crore, Prasad said.

He said that the state has started training staff to be engaged in COVID-19 vaccination. ''The state is prepared to carry out the vaccination as per the Centre's guideline. The maintenance of cold-chain and other works related to the vaccination are on,'' he said.

