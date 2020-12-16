Panama approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry

Panama approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministryReuters | Panama City | Updated: 16-12-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 06:51 IST
Panama has approved the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, and the first batch of the shot could reach the Central American country in the first quarter next year, health vice-minister Ivette Barrio said on Tuesday.
Neighboring Costa Rica also approved the drug on Tuesday, joining a number of other countries including the United States and Britain.
Also Read: Central American authorities try to disperse Honduran migrant caravan
- READ MORE ON:
- Central American