3 UK returness among 911 fresh COVID-19 infections in Karnataka

Three more UK returnees were among those who tested positive, taking their total to 26, the state government said.The total infections comprised 8,91,095 cumulative discharges of them 1,214 on Sunday and 13,080 active cases, including 209 in the intensive care units of various hospitals, a health department bulletin said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:07 IST
Representative Image

Karnataka on Sunday reported 911 fresh coronavirus infections and 11 deaths taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,16,256 and 12,062 respectively. Three more UK returnees were among those who tested positive, taking their total to 26, the state government said.

The total infections comprised 8,91,095 cumulative discharges of them 1,214 on Sunday and 13,080 active cases, including 209 in the intensive care units of various hospitals, a health department bulletin said. More than half of the cases and fatalities of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru Urban district which reported 542 infections and eight deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,86,599 cases 4,299 deaths, 3,73,724 discharges, including 754 on Sunday. The active cases in the state capital stood at 8,575. As many as 40 fresh infections were reported in Mysuru, followed by 34 in Hassan, 32 in Chikkaballapura and 21 in Chitradurga while the rest was scattered in 17 other districts.

Neighbouring Ramanagara reported zero fresh cases while Yadgir and Udupi accounted for one cash each. The department said that 153 tests were conducted on Sunday on the United Kingdom returnees of which three tested positive and 87 negative. The test reports of 63 people were awaited.

Cumulatively, 1,587 people who returned from the UK, where a new strain of the virus has been detected, have been tested of which 26 have tested positive whereas 297 reports are awaited. There were as many as 94,795 tests done on Sunday with 88,743 of them RT-PCR, taking the total specimens examines so far to 1.37 crore, the health department added.

