Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief Therapeutics stock plunges after FDA rejects COVID-19 emergency approval

Relief Therapeutics stock fell more than 20% after the Swiss company on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its bid for emergency approval of the drug aviptdadil in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:19 IST
Relief Therapeutics stock plunges after FDA rejects COVID-19 emergency approval
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Relief Therapeutics stock fell more than 20% after the Swiss company on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its bid for emergency approval of the drug aviptdadil in critically ill COVID-19 patients. "The FDA did not agree to grant (emergency use authorisation), as applied for in September," said Jonathan Javitt, the chief executive officer of U.S.-based NeuroRx, Inc. which has partnered with Relief on aviptadil, an older drug that the companies are seeking to repurpose during the pandemic.

The shares were down 26% to about 25 Swiss centimes at 0930 GMT, though they are still significantly higher on the year, as investors hope aviptdadil is successful. Relief also said it had completed enrollment in a trial in the United States against COVID-19, and that it now expects initial data in late January or February.

In November, Relief pushed back expectations for trial results to January from the final quarter of 2020. Half-century-old aviptadil, studied over the years for a variety of uses including erectile dysfunction and pulmonary fibrosis, was part of Relief's portfolio when the COVID-19 pandemic began, prompting the company to test it against the new coronavirus.

The company is now calling the drug Zyesami in its formulation against COVID-19.

Also Read: Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Jan 31

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till January 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020