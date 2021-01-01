Left Menu
Development News Edition

France imposes earlier curfew in 15 departments from Saturday

France will impose an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., the government said on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:23 IST
France imposes earlier curfew in 15 departments from Saturday

France will impose an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., the government said on Friday. "We are taking a decision for 15 departments. In a week's time we will assess the impact of this earlier curfew on these 15 departments, on the circulation of the virus elsewhere in the country," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told TF1 television.

"Obviously if the situation were to deteriorate futher in some regions, we would take the necessary decisions. The measures are incremental and can of course - in principle - go as far a lockdown," he added. France has the highest COVID-19 cases count in Western Europe and the fifth in the world, with 2,620,425 in total. The death toll is 64,632.

It has already brought in two national lockdowns. Those measures were eased in mid-December, but restaurants and bars are off limits for now and it is not clear when they might re-open, although Jan. 20 was initially floated as a target date. Attal reiterated on Friday that cultural venues would not re-open on Jan. 7.

The health ministry reported 19,927 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Thursday, below Wednesday's more than one-month high of 26,457 but still far from the government's target of less than 5,000 daily additional infections.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the S...

IIMA revokes decision to raze iconic buildings by Louis Kahn

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad IIMA has decided to withdraw its proposal to demolish 14 of its dormitories designed by American architect Louis Kahn in 1960s, following widespread opposition, an official said on Friday. One o...

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - sources

Indias drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision clears the vaccines rollout in the worlds s...

RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions, restriction, fulfilment of procedural requirements: FinMin

Availability of benefits under tax refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters would be subject to conditions, restriction, ineligibility and fulfilment of procedural requirements as notified by the government, an official statement said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021