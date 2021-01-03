Turkey's daily coronavirus cases dip below 10,000 - ministry

The daily number of coronavirus cases in Turkey fell to 9,877 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,241,912 since the country's outbreak emerged in March.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Turkey fell to 193 in the last 24 hours from 202 a day earlier, falling below 200 for the first time since Dec. 6. The total death toll stands at 21,488.

Turkey has been in a four-day lockdown for the New Year which will be lifted at 5 a.m. local time on Jan. 4. Ankara has also imposed curfews each weekday evening.

