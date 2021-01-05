Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel authorises use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Israel's health ministry has authorised a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorisation and the first outside North America. "Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January," Moderna said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:55 IST
Israel authorises use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel's health ministry has authorised a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc, the company and an Israeli official said, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorisation and the first outside North America.

"Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January," Moderna said in a statement on Monday. Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he had no knowledge of shipments arriving this month.

"To my regret, we will likely only see the company's shipment in two months," Edelstein told reporters. "As soon as the vaccines arrive we will use them happily and if the company wants to move the arrival forward we will be happy to receive notification." The director-general of Israel's health ministry, Hezi Levy, confirmed the import agreement. Interviewed by radio station 103FM, he declined to give details of the size of the shipment and said the date of its arrival was under discussion.

Moderna has received authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada and additional authorisations are under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and Britain. Israel has begun to vaccinate its population at one of the quickest rates in the world, and it aims to reach all vulnerable citizens by late January. Authorities started vaccinations on Dec. 19 using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Israel has also imposed a third national lockdown to fight climbing infection rates. Edelstein called for an immediate tightening of restrictions, with any final decision pending a cabinet meeting due later on Tuesday. The Bank of Israel said on Monday it expected the economy to rebound quickly in 2021 if the fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 was maintained.

Israel, which has a population of about 9 million, has reported more than 450,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,448 deaths from the disease.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster

Emphasizing the need to build guidelines and if necessary, red lines for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. In his f...

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret...

UK union calls for new car investment at PSA's Vauxhall factory after Brexit deal

Britains biggest trade union Unite called on Tuesday for French automaker PSA to build electrified vehicles at its VauxhallOpel car factory in England after post-Brexit trading terms were finalised. Peugeot parent company PSA bought Opel, w...

December spot power price falls 3 pc to Rs 2.83 per unit

Average spot power price fell 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.83 per unit in December 2020, compared to the year-ago month, the Indian Energy Exchange IEX said Tuesday. With trading of 5,606 million units MU of electricity, the volume in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021