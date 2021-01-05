Left Menu
Masks, tests, batches: Locked-down Greece swears in Cabinet

Greeces new Cabinet is being sworn in Tuesday at three separate ceremonies to comply with national lockdown restrictions. The program started just before the new year and is being significantly ramped up this week.Lockdown restrictions include a nightly curfew and a government-imposed stay-at-home order.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:29 IST
Greece's new Cabinet is being sworn in Tuesday at three separate ceremonies to comply with national lockdown restrictions. Following a Cabinet reshuffle Monday by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ministers were sworn in in groups of six, all wearing masks, and after receiving rapid tests for COVID-19.

A bottle of hand sanitizer was placed on a desk where ministers signed their oaths or affirmations. A current two-month lockdown officially ends Thursday, but government officials say many restrictions will be extended to allow for a successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. The program started just before the new year and is being significantly ramped up this week.

Lockdown restrictions include a nightly curfew and a government-imposed stay-at-home order. Household members can only leave their homes using an itemized permission system available on mobile phones..

