Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia brings forward COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to early March

NSW officials have made masks mandatory for spectators at the third test match in Sydney starting on Thursday. NSW reported four local cases on Wednesday, while Victoria added one to its tally.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:21 IST
Australia brings forward COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to early March

Australian health authorities are bringing forward the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines by two weeks to early March, even as recent outbreaks in the country's two largest cities appeared to stabilize.

"We will continue to follow the safety and medical advice and will update our plans where new evidence or advice is available...our number one priority is safety," Health Minister Greg Hunt's office said in an email, noting the roll-out had been progressively brought forward. The government plans to complete a mass inoculation programme for its 25 million citizens by the end of this year. Vaccinations will begin with doses from Pfizer Inc, officials have said, with the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine expected to be in use by March-end.

New South Wales state has recorded nearly 200 cases in recent outbreaks, mostly in Sydney, where some northern seaside suburbs are under a lockdown until Jan 9, while Victoria state has reported 28 cases in recent weeks. Both states reintroduced tougher restrictions on movement and made masks mandatory indoors to contain the spread of the virus. Officials issued a new alert in Melbourne on Wednesday after discovering a subsequently infected man attended an international cricket match and shopped at a large mall over the Christmas holiday period.

Officials said the man was likely not infectious when he attended the Boxing Day test match between Australia and India, but called for 8,000 spectators in the same stand - the match capacity was 30,000 - to be tested to trace the source. NSW officials have made masks mandatory for spectators at the third test match in Sydney starting on Thursday.

NSW reported four local cases on Wednesday, while Victoria added one to its tally. The virus has been effectively eliminated in other states and territories. Australia has reported a total of just over 28,500 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths, with border closures and speedy tracking systems helping keep numbers relatively low.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa's Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the renovation of the historic jail at Aguada, which no longer houses prisoners and is being developed as a tourist spot, will be completed in March this year following which it be will be opened fo...

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will b...

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city.Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021