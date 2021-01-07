Thailand reports 305 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Thailand on Thursday reported 305 new coronavirus infections and one new death, bringing its total to 9,636 cases and 67 fatalities since it first detected the virus early last year.

The new infections included three cases imported from abroad and found in quarantine, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said at a news briefing.

