Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Sao Paulo state confirms 78% efficacy of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:33 IST
Brazil's Sao Paulo state confirms 78% efficacy of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's Sao Paulo state government confirmed on Thursday that late-stage trials of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 78%, according to remarks by Governor João Doria in a news conference on Thursday.

Doria also said state-run biomedical institute Butantan had requested permission for emergency use of the vaccine, known as CoronaVac, from federal health regulator Anvisa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

English health chief says people will get COVID booster shots after guidance change

The head of Englands National Health Service reassured people that they would get their second COVID vaccinations after some appointments were cancelled in order to prioritise giving out more initial doses of the shot.People will get their ...

IAF chief undertakes 3-day visit to Eastern Air Command to review operational preparedness

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria completed his three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command on Thursday wherein he reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force IAF units deployed in various locations, according to an official ...

French authorities recommend delaying second vaccine shots -minister

French health authorities have recommended delaying the second doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs vaccine, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran told reporters that the second shot of the vaccine could be delayed to six weeks afte...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, Treasury yields climb after Democrats win control of U.S. Senate

Bond prices dropped and stocks hit record highs on Thursday as investors bet his partys control of the U.S. Congress would enable President-elect Joe Biden to borrow and spend heavily, while higher yields helped a bruised dollar recover fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021