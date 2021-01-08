Left Menu
12 fresh virus cases in Ladakh; total count 9,589

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-01-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 00:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The union territory of Ladakh reported 12 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the infection count to 9,589, officials said on Thursday.

All fresh cases were detected in Leh, they said.

So far, the UT has recorded 127 deaths with Leh alone accounting for 84.

With the recovery of 28 more patients, the number of active cases came down to 219, they said.

A total of 9,243 patients have recovered after successful treatment so far, according to the officials.

With 12 new cases, Leh's tally has risen to 7,490. Kargil's infection count stands at 2,099, they said.

