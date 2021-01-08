Singapore PM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Singapore PM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Singapore | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:21 IST
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received the first shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, the 68-year-old said in a Facebook post sharing a video of him being injected at a local hospital.
Singapore has only approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
