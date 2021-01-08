Left Menu
Bharat Biotech to begin Phase-1 trials of its intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in Feb-March

Buoyed by the Emergency UseAuthorisation approval from the Drug Controller General of India DCGI for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has said Phase-1 clinical trials of its new intranasalantidote for the killer virus will begin during February-March this year. Besides Covaxin, BharatBiotechhas been actively working on developing another vaccine, for which it tied up with Washington UniversitySchool of Medicine in St Louis for the novel chimp-adenovirus Chimpanzee adenovirus, a single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.BBV154 intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, preclinical testing has been completed for toxicology, immunogenicity and challenge studies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:14 IST
