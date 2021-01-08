Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden tightens COVID rules, but still no lockdown

Sweden tightened social distancing rules for shopping centres, gyms and private gatherings on Friday and said it was ready to close businesses if needed, but stopped short of a lockdown to fight the spread of the pandemic. Earlier in the day, parliament voted the government wider powers to close businesses and limit the size of public and private gatherings as an addition to what have so-far been mostly voluntary measures to ensure social distancing.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:09 IST
Sweden tightens COVID rules, but still no lockdown

Sweden tightened social distancing rules for shopping centres, gyms and private gatherings on Friday and said it was ready to close businesses if needed, but stopped short of a lockdown to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, parliament voted the government wider powers to close businesses and limit the size of public and private gatherings as an addition to what have so-far been mostly voluntary measures to ensure social distancing. "Today, the government has not decided on the closure of businesses, but the government is ready to make that kind of decision as well," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

"This is not something that we take lightly, but people's lives and health are at stake." From Sunday, gyms, sports centres, shopping malls and public pools will have to set a maximum number of visitors based on their size.

In addition, private gatherings will also be limited to 8 people, a rule which until now has only affected public events. Sweden registered 7,187 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to statistics from the public health agency.

Deaths now total 9,433 - a rate per capita several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours', but lower than in many European countries that opted for lockdowns. The high death toll - particularly among residents of care homes for the elderly - has led to heavy criticism of Lofven for not acting sooner and more decisively.

But the government has in part, been hamstrung by a lack of legal tools to impose the kind of far-reaching measures adopted by other countries in Europe. "The Swedish corona strategy has always been a combination of tougher rules, prohibitions and, not the least, that people themselves assume great responsibility," Lofven said.

"At the same time it has been obvious that Sweden needs legislation that better hits the mark to handle COVID-19 and limit contagion." Even after parliament voted for the new, temporary law, the government will not be able to impose curfews or a domestic travel ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure o...

YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study of Film City near Noida

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority YEIDA and property consultant CBRE South Asia on Friday entered into an agreement for feasibility study of the proposed Film City near Noida, officials said.The Film City, an ambitious ...

Pradhan asks JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods, ancillary clusters in India

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods and steel ancillary clusters in India.The minister gave the suggestions to industrialist Naveen Ji...

Crematorium tragedy: Muradnagar municipality’s woman executive officer denied bail

A Ghaziabad court on Friday denied bail to a woman executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality, arrested for her alleged corrupt role in tendering for building a waiting hall at the local crematorium that collapsed killing 24 mourners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021