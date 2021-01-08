Ecuador envoy takes part in Covaxin trials, says Indian vaccines safe, convenient

After taking the first shot of Covaxin, Ecuador's Envoy to India Hector Cueva Jacome on Friday said that Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are good companies, adding that he talked to researchers in US and Ecuador and then took part in the trials. Ecuador's Envoy told ANI that "Before undergoing trials, I met a lot of researchers who are friends from the United States, Ecuador, and India and they said that it is a convenient and safe vaccine."

"I participated in medical trials for Covaxin. I went with my wife to Rohtak. I did research on the vaccine. Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are very good companies. In 28 days I need to get a second injection and then wait for 14 days," Hector Jacome told ANI. Over India's fight against the virus, Jacome said India is managing well, adding that 97 per cent of the cases in India have already recovered.

"India has 11 million cases. Yes, you're the second-highest contributor of cases around the world but we need to see all numbers behind this 11 million. 97 per cent of the cases in India have already recovered. India is managing well, numbers are saying that," he said. On the pandemic situation unfolding in the world, Jacome said, "In the western media they also have big numbers. The number of cases. ...I am not telling you that India is managing well, it's the number that is saying (talking)."

Elaborating about the vaccine, he said, "We need to understand that vaccine is part of the solution and not the solution alone." "Here in India you have two great companies (Biotech and Serum Institute) and you are already producing more than 30 per cent of the total vaccines used all over the world," he added. With the country set to roll out vaccine against coronavirus, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said India has been at the forefront of global response in the common fight against the disease by providing medicines and other essential supplies and is ready to cooperate in providing vaccines to the neighbours.

"You would know that since the beginning, India has been at the forefront of the global response in this common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing. "We have held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues. As we roll out vaccines, Prime Minister's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted," he added.

Neighbouring countries have shown interest in the vaccines being produced by India. The country is conducting dry runs and is expected to roll out the world's largest vaccination drive in coming days. India's drug regulator has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines--Covaxin developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Covishield being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. (ANI)

