French president's wife tested positive for COVID-19 in late December -media

French president's wife tested positive for COVID-19 in late December -mediaReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:28 IST
The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday.
Europe 1 said Brigitte Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24. It said she presented no major symptoms and then had two further tests on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 which proved negative.
President Macron himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, and was in self-isolation until a subsequent test on Dec. 24 showed he no longer had COVID symptoms.
