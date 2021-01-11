COVID-19: Nagpur sees 418 cases, 405 recoveries, 6 deaths

Nagpur on Monday reported 418COVID-19 cases, while the day also saw six deaths and 405recoveries, an official said.

The district's caseload stands at 1,28,419, including4,027 deaths, and the recovery count is 1,19,830, leaving itwith 4,562 active cases, he added.

With 3,576 samples being tested on Monday, the overallnumber of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,81,651.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)