Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 418 cases, 405 recoveries, 6 deaths

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:21 IST
COVID-19: Nagpur sees 418 cases, 405 recoveries, 6 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur on Monday reported 418COVID-19 cases, while the day also saw six deaths and 405recoveries, an official said.

The district's caseload stands at 1,28,419, including4,027 deaths, and the recovery count is 1,19,830, leaving itwith 4,562 active cases, he added.

With 3,576 samples being tested on Monday, the overallnumber of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,81,651.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021