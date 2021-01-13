Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he was right to question Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Nonetheless, Bolsonaro said he had no role in greenlighting the Sinovac shot as it was up to federal health regulator Anvisa to decide on whether to approve it for use. Last week, Brazil's government closed a deal with the Butantan Institute to buy up to 100 million doses of the Chinese vaccine.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:11 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he was right to question Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he was right to criticize the credibility of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech that posted disappointing efficacy results in local trials. On Tuesday, researchers in Sao Paulo state announced that the Chinese vaccine was 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in a local trial - barely enough for regulatory approval and well below the rate announced last week.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, is a longstanding China hawk. He has repeatedly criticized the Sinovac shot, which was being late-stage tested by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute, as untrustworthy. He previously said his government would not buy the Chinese vaccine but later relented as criticism of Brazil's vaccine rollout has grown. Speaking to supporters outside his residence, Bolsonaro made light of Sinovac's trial results so far, saying he had been unfairly maligned for questioning the shot.

"This 50% is good, is it? All the (criticism) I got for my comments, and now they are seeing the truth. Four months of being lambasted because of the vaccine," he said. Nonetheless, Bolsonaro said he had no role in greenlighting the Sinovac shot as it was up to federal health regulator Anvisa to decide on whether to approve it for use.

Last week, Brazil's government closed a deal with the Butantan Institute to buy up to 100 million doses of the Chinese vaccine. The government will receive an initial 46 million doses with another 54-million dose option later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 aircrafts

The Cabinet met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister in New Delhi on 13 January and has approved procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs. 45,696 Crore along with Design...

U.S. safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations i...

Maharashtra: Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane district

A 15-year-old girl has been rapedin Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR by threemen, who have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred at an isolated spot on Tuesdaylate night when the victim was chatting wi...

U.S. issues Iran sanctions on three individuals, 16 entities

The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and 16 entities, according to a posting on the Treasury web site on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021