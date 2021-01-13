Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish regions toughen COVID-19 response, Madrid blames UK strain

The Spanish regions of Galicia, La Rioja and Cantabria became the latest to tighten coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday amid a spiralling national infection rate that government officials have blamed on lax adherence to the rules over Christmas. Madrid's health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero said he suspected the highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain was partly to blame for the surge, accusing the government of "minimising" the issue.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:21 IST
Spanish regions toughen COVID-19 response, Madrid blames UK strain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish regions of Galicia, La Rioja and Cantabria became the latest to tighten coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday amid a spiralling national infection rate that government officials have blamed on lax adherence to the rules over Christmas.

Madrid's health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero said he suspected the highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain was partly to blame for the surge, accusing the government of "minimising" the issue. "Clearly it has played a role in the increase in infection," he told Onda Cero Radio, saying hundreds of suspected cases of the new variant were under investigation in his region.

Spain has confirmed 70 cases of the British strain, and the health ministry has played down its role. After nationwide contagion ebbed in November, overall infections skyrocketed through December and into early January, doubling the incidence of the virus - as measured over the past 14 days - in just three weeks, to 454 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain's cumulative total of infections stands at 2.14 million cases, while the death toll has hit 52,683. The National Statistics Institute said over 80,000 more deaths had been recorded since the start of the pandemic than in a normal year, suggesting the true death toll could be much higher.

Unlike neighbouring Portugal, which is preparing to impose a new lockdown this week following similar moves in other European countries, Spanish authorities have said a return to home confinement is not necessary. Instead, regions have been ramping up a mixture of curfews, caps on gatherings and restrictions on business opening hours.

Northwestern Galicia, which reported a record 1,047 new cases on Wednesday, banned all non-essential travel in the seven largest cities, told bars and restaurants to close at 4 pm and brought forward a curfew to 10 pm. Regional leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo linked the region's "worrying" transmission rate to high numbers visiting eateries and bars, expecting infections to peak in late January.

Wine-producing La Rioja ordered non-essential businesses to close at 5 pm and limited group meetings to four people, while shopping centres in Cantabria are banned from opening at weekends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-...

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits t...

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...

Airbnb to cancel Washington DC bookings as police warn of militia threat

Home-sharing giant Airbnb is cancelling hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area for the week of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration after law enforcement warned of the threat from armed militia, it said on Wednesday. The deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021