President to launch Polio National Immunisation Day on 30 Jan

The massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out by Hon'ble Prime Minister from 16th January 2021. This would be the world's largest immunisation exercise. Therefore, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with the office of the Hon'ble President of India to reschedule the Polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or "Polio Ravivar" to 31st January 2021 (Sunday).

The Hon'ble President will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on 30th January 2021 (Saturday) by administering Polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 am.

The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services, as well as non-COVID essential health services, proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other.

(With Inputs from PIB)