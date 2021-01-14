Left Menu
Development News Edition

President to launch Polio National Immunisation Day on 30 Jan

The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services, as well as non-COVID essential health services, proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:00 IST
President to launch Polio National Immunisation Day on 30 Jan
The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services, as well as non-COVID essential health services, proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

The massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out by Hon'ble Prime Minister from 16th January 2021. This would be the world's largest immunisation exercise. Therefore, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with the office of the Hon'ble President of India to reschedule the Polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or "Polio Ravivar" to 31st January 2021 (Sunday).

The Hon'ble President will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on 30th January 2021 (Saturday) by administering Polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 am.

The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services, as well as non-COVID essential health services, proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

French labour minister opposed to Carrefour takeover

Frances Labour Minister joined the political opposition to a takeover of French retailer Carrefour by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard, sending shares in Carrefour down 7 on Thursday.Alimentation Couche-Tards nea...

Scottish nationalists set for record majority, boosting independence push

Scottish nationalists are on course to win a record majority in elections for Scotlands devolved parliament that would start a new push for independence, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotlands first ministe...

Bolstered by BoE rate talk, pound keeps up pressure on dollar, euro

Sterling rose on Thursday as pushed-back expectations for negative interest rates from the Bank of England and hopes for a quicker economic recovery in Britain given its lead in vaccinations across Europe buoyed the currency.The pound has g...

Search expands for victims of Indonesian plane crash

An aerial search for victims and wreckage from a crashed Indonesian plane expanded Thursday as divers continued combing the debris-littered seabed looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the lost Sriwijaya Air jet.The Boeing 737-500 dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021