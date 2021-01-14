Brazil regulator says documents still missing for fast-track COVID-19 vaccine approval

Brazil regulator says documents still missing for fast-track COVID-19 vaccine approvalReuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:46 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday that it still requires further documentation before it can approve emergency use requests for COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC and China Sinovac Biotech.
Anvisa has scheduled a meeting on Sunday to decide on the fast-track approvals that would allow vaccination to get under way in Brazil next week.
