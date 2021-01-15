Left Menu
UK estimated range for R number narrows, still above one

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:07 IST
The estimated range of the UK COVID-19 reproduction "R" number narrowed to 1.2-1.3, the department of health said on Friday, similar to the range of 1.0-1.4 reported last week.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.3 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 13 other people.

The estimated daily growth rate of infections was between +2% and +5%, from a previous range of 0% to +6%.

