Brazil Health Ministry seeks immediate delivery of 6 mln Sinovac COVID-19 doses

Brazil Health Ministry seeks immediate delivery of 6 mln Sinovac COVID-19 dosesReuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 01:58 IST
Brazil's Health Ministry on Friday requested immediate delivery of 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, saying it needed them for its planned launch of immunizations next week.
The vaccines are to be delivered by São Paulo's Butantan biomedical center, which is partnering with Sinovac. Health regulator Anvisa is set to decide on authorizing emergency use of Sinovac's Coronavac as well as a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
