Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia reports daily coronavirus record of 4,170 cases

Tunisia on Thursday imposed a four-day national lockdown and closed schools until Jan. 24 to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Other measures included rotating staffing in state jobs to reduce people in offices and transport, longer curfew hours and the removal of all chairs from cafes. Coronavirus cases have been rising fast in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus last year.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:09 IST
Tunisia reports daily coronavirus record of 4,170 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tunisia said on Friday it recorded 4,170 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a record since the start of the pandemic. Tunisia on Thursday imposed a four-day national lockdown and closed schools until Jan. 24 to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Other measures included rotating staffing in state jobs to reduce people in offices and transport, longer curfew hours and the removal of all chairs from cafes. Coronavirus cases have been rising fast in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus last year. They have now reached 175,065 cases and 5,528 deaths.

With intensive care units in most public hospitals full and the sharp rise of infections and deaths, officials suggested extending the lockdown for at least two more weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cameroon: Authorities urged to seek justice for recent deadly attacks

In a note responding to questions from journalists, Stphane Dujarric said the UN chief is concerned about persistent violence in the North-West and South-West regions, mainly affecting civilians.He takes note of the willingness of the Gover...

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan -source

Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro 19.6 billion bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter to...

UN hopes to take first step to elect next chief by Jan 31

The UN General Assembly and Security Council are expected to take the first step toward electing the next head of the global organisation this month.Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said Friday that he and Tunisias UN Ambassador Tarek Ladeb...

Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Brazilian soy traders CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa have committed to zero deforestation in their respective supply chains, adding pressure on larger traders to accelerate environmental commitments.Their pledge involves a ban on trading s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021