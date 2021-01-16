COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in Himachal

Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:30 IST
Administering anti-coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers began in Himachal Pradesh as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the inoculation drive at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here on Saturday.

Hardeep Singh, a sanitation worker, was the first person in the state to be administered a shot.

After him, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj got vaccinated.

The vaccines are being administered to healthcare workers at 27 centres across the state, a senior health department official said.

The second dose of the vaccine would be administered to them after 28 days, he added.

A consignment of 93,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had reached the state capital on Thursday.

The consignment of Covishield vaccine, produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, had been airlifted from Pune to Chandigarh, from where it was brought to Shimla by road.

Subsequently, doses were sent to other districts and areas for administering it to healthcare workers, according to officials.

