First phase COVID vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka

The first phase of COVID-19vaccination drive began at 243 sites across the state,including 10 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched thevaccination drive nationally through video conferencing,Nagaratna K (28), a ward attendant at Victoria Hospitalreceived the vaccine in the presence of Chief Minister B SYediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Health MinisterK Sudhakar among others at the Bangalore Medical College.

Yediyurappa and other dignitaries greeted Nagaratna,who hails from a village near Bidadi, with rose flowers aftershe received the vaccine.

Several doctors and health experts including notednephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals SudarshanBallal also got vaccinated.

According to the Health Department, Covishield will beadministered in 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres inBellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar andDavanegere.

A total of 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinatedin the initial phase, officials have said, the aim is tovaccinate 24,300 people on the first day itself, and we have8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected tocomplete within a week.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, ''thevaccination drive will be held at 243 sites across the stateand at every site 100 people will be vaccinated, and it willbe increased in the days to come.'' Pointing out that Dr Ballal was also administered thevaccine, he said, this shows that no one needs to worry orfear about the vaccine, and we should be proud that they wereproduced in the country.

Asked as to when he will take the vaccine, the 77-year-old Chief Minister said, ''Whenever they ask me to take,at that time I'm going to take.'' Yediyurappa also released a special postal stamp onCOVID vaccination.

Health Minister Sudhakar said, all the necessaryarrangements were in place, there were observation rooms totake care even if there is a slight side-effect.

''There is no need to worry as the vaccines have comeafter clinical trials on 25,000 to 30,000 people. There isdemand for this vaccine prepared in India from foreigncountries too, and vaccines here are comparatively low cost,''he added.

The government has said that the health warriors whoare in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will begiven priority, and people with comorbidity are the nextpriority.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

