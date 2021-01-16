Left Menu
Development News Edition

First phase COVID vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:44 IST
First phase COVID vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka

The first phase of COVID-19vaccination drive began at 243 sites across the state,including 10 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched thevaccination drive nationally through video conferencing,Nagaratna K (28), a ward attendant at Victoria Hospitalreceived the vaccine in the presence of Chief Minister B SYediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Health MinisterK Sudhakar among others at the Bangalore Medical College.

Yediyurappa and other dignitaries greeted Nagaratna,who hails from a village near Bidadi, with rose flowers aftershe received the vaccine.

Several doctors and health experts including notednephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals SudarshanBallal also got vaccinated.

According to the Health Department, Covishield will beadministered in 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres inBellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar andDavanegere.

A total of 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinatedin the initial phase, officials have said, the aim is tovaccinate 24,300 people on the first day itself, and we have8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected tocomplete within a week.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, ''thevaccination drive will be held at 243 sites across the stateand at every site 100 people will be vaccinated, and it willbe increased in the days to come.'' Pointing out that Dr Ballal was also administered thevaccine, he said, this shows that no one needs to worry orfear about the vaccine, and we should be proud that they wereproduced in the country.

Asked as to when he will take the vaccine, the 77-year-old Chief Minister said, ''Whenever they ask me to take,at that time I'm going to take.'' Yediyurappa also released a special postal stamp onCOVID vaccination.

Health Minister Sudhakar said, all the necessaryarrangements were in place, there were observation rooms totake care even if there is a slight side-effect.

''There is no need to worry as the vaccines have comeafter clinical trials on 25,000 to 30,000 people. There isdemand for this vaccine prepared in India from foreigncountries too, and vaccines here are comparatively low cost,''he added.

The government has said that the health warriors whoare in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will begiven priority, and people with comorbidity are the nextpriority.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa in Pakistan for 1st test series since 2007

South Africas cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years.The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when it won the two-test series 1-0.Sin...

Biden names Vidur Sharma as Policy Advisor for Testing in COVID-19 Response Team

Joe Biden has named Indian-American health policy expert Vidur Sharma as testing advisor in his COVID-19 Response Team, as the US President-elect laid out his ambitious goal to intensify vaccinations across the country to tackle the spread ...

COVID-19 vaccine drive launched in Kerala, 13,330 health care workers to be covered on Day 1

The vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 began in Kerala on Saturday at 133 designated centres with prominent government doctors among the first batch of frontline workers to be administered the vaccine.Its a proud moment here in Kannur tha...

UP: Woman officer accuses man of raping, blackmailing her

A woman officer posted in Lalganj tehsil here has lodged a complaint against a man accusing him of raping and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.Acting on the complaint, the police on Friday arrested the accused belonging to Basantpu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021