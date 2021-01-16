Committed to provide quality health care to people: Khattar

As the coronavirus vaccine drive was launched at 77 sites across Haryana on Saturday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterating his commitment to providing quality health care facilities to people.

Interacting with beneficiaries through a video conference, Khattar said the state has received more than 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 of Covaxin.

The chief minister said the vaccination programme will prove to be an effective step in overcoming the global pandemic and the population has been prioritised in view of the high demand for vaccines initially.

The CM said to ensure a smooth, effective and target-based implementation of the programme, beneficiaries have been enrolled with the digital platform, CoWIN.

He said health care workers and health facilities have been registered with the platform. This includes about two lakh health workers, 5,044 vaccinators, 765 public and 3,634 private facilities, he said, adding that a state-level vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra.

Also, 22 vaccine stores, one in each district, have also been set up. Apart from this, an arrangement for 22 insulated vaccine vans has been made for the transportation of vaccine to 659 cold chain points across Haryana, he said. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij too congratulated officials for ensuring "flawless administration of the vaccine drive". The health minister said the vaccine is safe and 67 lakh beneficiaries will be covered in a phased manner. Around 2.25 lakh health care workers will be administered the vaccine in the first phase, he said. Special Secretary (Health) Prabhjot Singh said the vaccine will not be administered to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below 18 years of age as per the guidelines. He said instructions have been given to refrain from administering the COVID-19 vaccine on immunization days or during essential health activities like pulse polio drive and on public holidays.

