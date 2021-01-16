Goa: 426 of 700 registered beneficiaries vaccinated on first day

Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:18 IST
As many as 426 of the 700 healthworkers scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa wereinoculated on the first day of the nationwide drive, a seniorhealth official said.

The rest may have remained absent due to ''initialhesitation'', said state immunization officer Dr RajendraBorkar.

''The drive was successful on the first day with 426out of 700 healthcare workers turning up. As people realizethere is no harm in taking the vaccine, the response will getbetter. We expect everyone to take it,'' he said.

Borkar also said there was no complaint about any sideeffect or glitches in the process.

The Covishield vaccine manufactured by Pune-basedSerum Institute of India was administered in Goa, he said.

The state directorate of health services' data showedthat 242 people in North Goa district and 184 in SouthGoa received the vaccine.

''Those who took the vaccine today will have to comefor a second shot on February 13,'' Borkar said.

Earlier in the morning, the vaccination drive startedacross the state in seven centres, including two privatefacilities, with multitasking staff Ranganath Bhojje ofGoa Medical College and Hospital becoming the firstbeneficiary.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister PrakashJavadekar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted Bhojjeafter he took the dose.

In South Goa, senior doctor Dr Ira Almeida took thevaccine at the T B hospital in Margao.

The state has identified 18,000-plus healthcareworkers, including 4,000 from government-run GMCH, to beimmunized during the first phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

