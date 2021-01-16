Efforts of Indian scientists, PM Modi produced COVID-19 vaccines in short time: Naqvi

After the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the two vaccines which are being administered across the country is the result of the efforts put in by the Indian scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The two vaccines in front of the country are the result of the efforts of our skilled scientists and efforts of Prime Minister Modi. The people of the country are proud that vaccine has been made in such a short time," Naqvi said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Lauding the vaccination drive, the Union Minister said, "We have the cheapest vaccine in the world and it will work for the health and well-being of the people."

Speaking after launching the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing today, PM Modi said, in the year gone by, Indians learnt and endured a great deal as individuals, family and as a nation. The Prime Minister asked people to stay away from rumours and propaganda as these made-in-India vaccines have been approved for emergency use only after the scientists and experts were fully convinced about their safety and efficacy.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

Prior to this, Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval was granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - which have established safety and immunogenicity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)