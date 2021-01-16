Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts of Indian scientists, PM Modi produced COVID-19 vaccines in short time: Naqvi

After the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the two vaccines which are being administered across the country is the result of the efforts put in by the Indian scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:27 IST
Efforts of Indian scientists, PM Modi produced COVID-19 vaccines in short time: Naqvi
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the two vaccines which are being administered across the country is the result of the efforts put in by the Indian scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The two vaccines in front of the country are the result of the efforts of our skilled scientists and efforts of Prime Minister Modi. The people of the country are proud that vaccine has been made in such a short time," Naqvi said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Lauding the vaccination drive, the Union Minister said, "We have the cheapest vaccine in the world and it will work for the health and well-being of the people."

Speaking after launching the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing today, PM Modi said, in the year gone by, Indians learnt and endured a great deal as individuals, family and as a nation. The Prime Minister asked people to stay away from rumours and propaganda as these made-in-India vaccines have been approved for emergency use only after the scientists and experts were fully convinced about their safety and efficacy.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

Prior to this, Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval was granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - which have established safety and immunogenicity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak.The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 me...

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive cor...

India rolls out world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, nearly 2 lakh get shots on day 1

The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021