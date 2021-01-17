Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths

Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 13:36 IST
Russia reported 23,586 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 4,012 in Moscow, which plans to reopen public schools on Monday after an extended New Year break.
Russia's coronavirus crisis centre confirmed 481 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 65,566.
