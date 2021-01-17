Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian approval of Sputnik V vaccine delayed by missing data

In a statement on the Health Ministry's website, regulator Anvisa said the request failed to provide adequate assurances on Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine. Uniao Quimica is seeking approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of this year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:46 IST
Brazilian approval of Sputnik V vaccine delayed by missing data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's health regulator is seeking further data on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine before considering its approval for emergency use.

Documents supporting drugmaker Uniao Quimica's application for emergency use of the vaccine have been returned to the company because they did not meet its minimum criteria, the watchdog said on Saturday. In a statement on the Health Ministry's website, regulator Anvisa said the request failed to provide adequate assurances on Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine.

Uniao Quimica is seeking approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of this year. Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is promoting Sputnik globally, on Sunday said that Anvisa had requested additional information that would be provided shortly.

Its statement said that such requests from regulators were standard procedure and do not mean the registration bid has been rejected. It also said that legislation going through the Brazilian Senate, if approved, would allow use of vaccines approved by other countries. Moscow has approved Sputnik for Russian domestic use, though clinical trials there have not yet been completed.

Anvisa officials had previously said that the Sputnik V vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use could be authorised. Anvisa said on Saturday that any applicant requesting emergency use authorisation must show that the vaccine would deliver long-term safety and effectiveness.

The regulator is expected to make a decision on Sunday about authorising emergency use of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac and Britain's AstraZeneca. RDIF said that Sputnik had already been registered in Serbia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Venezuela, Paraguay and by the Palestinian authorities.

Registrations in two more countries are expected next week, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after beingabducted twice in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria city earlier thismonth, a police official said on Sunday.The girls mother lodged a police complaint on January1...

Solskjaer feels Man Utd can go on to 'bigger and better things'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the team not to become complacent as they sit on the top of the Premier League table and wants his side to keep their momentum going. Yes and thats the product of all the hard work th...

Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while t...

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to Feb 8

Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said on Sunday.The catering sector and tourism will not be able to reopen in February, it added. Austria, a country of 8.9 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021