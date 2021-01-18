Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF, DRDO launches bike ambulance 'RAKSHITA'

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday launched a specially developed 'RAKSHITA' - a bike ambulance to attend urgent evacuation needs of the security force personnel in event of a medical emergency or battle injury in Naxal affected areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:28 IST
CRPF, DRDO launches bike ambulance 'RAKSHITA'
CRPF and DRDO launched specially developed bike ambulance RAKSHITA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday launched a specially developed 'RAKSHITA' - a bike ambulance to attend urgent evacuation needs of the security force personnel in event of a medical emergency or battle injury in Naxal affected areas. Sources claimed that these bikes will give assistance to CRPF jawans and paramedics in case of any injuries during encounters.

"These bikes will be more useful in areas like Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada etc., as it is tough for the force to take big vehicles or ambulances inside the jungle," a CRPF official said. The bike has been developed after the CRPF noticed a need for such bikes to reach fast to the narrow roads in tensed areas, especially in the Naxalite zones. There have been instances where medical facilities couldn't reach on time and a delay in medical assistance ended up making the patients' situation more critical.

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) works in the area of biomedical and clinical research with reference to radiation, neurocognitive imaging and research. It functions under the DRDO and is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of Ministry of Defence Government of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz

Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infections new coronavirus variant. The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to ...

Mumbai drugs case: Sameer Khan taken for medical examination before court proceedings

In the ongoing drugs case, in which several names from Bollywood have surfaced, Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday was seen being taken for medical examination before being produced before the Court. H...

Amitabh Bachchan's voice removed from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness: HC told

The Delhi High Court was on Monday told that megastar Amitabh Bachchans voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus and therefore, nothing remains in the PIL which sought its removal.The submission was mad...

Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison, the court said on Monday, which will have major ramifications for his leadership of the tech giant as well as Koreas views toward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021