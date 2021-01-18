Left Menu
Turkmenistan registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:11 IST
Turkmenistan became the first country in Central Asia to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorisation procedure without additional clinical trials in Turkmenistan," the RDIF said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

