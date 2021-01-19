Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says 'no' to tennis stars amid calls for quarantine change

Australian authorities said mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving for the Australian Open tennis tournament was essential to stop COVID-19, as the country recorded another day with no new locally acquired cases on Tuesday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-01-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 07:14 IST
Australia says 'no' to tennis stars amid calls for quarantine change

Australian authorities said mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving for the Australian Open tennis tournament was essential to stop COVID-19, as the country recorded another day with no new locally acquired cases on Tuesday. Some of the world's top tennis players including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic have questioned the country's enforced 14-day hotel quarantine, suggesting they should be allowed to complete the process in accommodation with tennis courts before the tournament which starts in Victoria state on Feb. 8.

But Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said he would not make changes. "People are free to ask for things, but the answer is no," Andrews told reporters in a televised news conference.

"They knew what they were travelling into and we are not cutting corners or making special arrangements." More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for the coronavirus. Victoria recorded four new cases in hotel quarantine on Tuesday, but these are not counted as community transmissions.

Andrews came under substantial pressure in 2020 after putting the country's second-most populous state into a months-long lockdown to fight a second wave of infections of the new coronavirus. In neighbouring New South Wales state, Hollywood actor Matt Damon was granted an exemption from hotel quarantine after arriving to film a "Thor" sequel in Sydney.

Damon flew in on a private jet, will stay in a rented house under security and pay for hospital-grade cleaning for his 14-day quarantine, a doctor involved in his quarantine was quoted saying in local media. As Australia's hardline border controls keep daily numbers of new coronavirus cases at zero or low single digits, tourism operators have called for additional subsidies after health authorities suggested the country would not fully reopen its borders in 2021.

"There's a larger issue to do with the strategic survival of the industry," Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. If the industry did not receive an extension of federal wage subsidies that are due to end in March, "we'll be lucky to have a tourism industry in 12 or 18 months' time", she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

It’s not going to be easy, says Kamala Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead after January 20 when Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, saying it is not going to be easy.Were going into Wednes...

OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe EU, and North America NA. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the N...

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city to extend social distancing measures

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government will extend social distancing measures due to expire this week as the city remains on heightened alert after the number of COVID-19 infections climbed back into triple digits.Lam, s...

Golf-Rahm withdraws from PGA Tour's La Quinta field

World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this weeks The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday. The Spaniard, who tied for seventh two weeks ago at Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021