Over 20,000 healthcare workers in AP take jab on Wednesday

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI): More than 20,000 healthcareworkers were inoculated in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with608 healthcare workers in Krishna district receiving theCovaxin vaccine for the first time.

CoviShield was administered to 25,126 beneficiarieson the fifth day of the coronavirus vaccination programme.

A total of 91,406 beneficiaries were given theCOVID-19 vaccine in the state in five days, a release from theHealth Department said.

On Wednesday, the department increased thevaccination sessions to 596.

Only one adverse event following immunization wasreported in the state on Wednesday following administration ofCoviShield vaccine but the doctor recovered quickly,authorities said.

The lady doctor in Kadapa, who complained ofgiddiness and headache after getting a shot of COVID-19vaccine, was referred to the Rajiv Institute of MedicalSciences and she was now fine, the authorities said.

