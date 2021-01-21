Left Menu
Sasikala's health normal and stable: Hospital

Before that she had a fever.Accordingly we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturationlevel is normal, which is 96.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:17 IST
Expelled AIADMK leaderV K Sasikala's health condition is now normal and stable butshe will undergo CT Scan and other tests, Director of theBowring Hospital Dr Manoj Kumar H V said on Thursday.

According to the doctor, her COVID test reports havecome out negative.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa'sclose aide, who is serving her jail term at the ParappanaAgrahara Prison here, had complained of fever andbreathlessness on Wednesday, a week before her release.

She was shifted from the prison and admitted to theBowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and ResearchInstitute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80 (against thenormal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening when she wasadmitted to the hospital.

''She had breathlessness. Before that she had a fever.

Accordingly we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturationlevel is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now,''Kumar told reporters.

According to him, she took a stroll in the morning.

The doctor said she has been sent to the VictoriaHospital for the CT Scan and once the tests are done, she willbe brought back to the Bowring Hospital.

Prior to it, she had undergone Rapid Antigen andRT-PCR tests which showed her COVID-19 reports negative,Kumar said.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prisonhere, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just six daysaway to walk free from the prison on January 27.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

