Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tables turn as India's female health workers get COVID jab

By Roli Srivastava PUNE, India, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jyoti Bhambure is usually the one dispensing medicine - this week she was at the receiving end, among the first in India's million-strong force of women health workers to win a COVID-19 vaccine. Dressed in a bright green sari with a gold border, Bhambure visited the small, rural hospital in western India at the time allotted and said the jab had lifted a weight off her shoulders.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:56 IST
Tables turn as India's female health workers get COVID jab

By Roli Srivastava PUNE, India, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jyoti Bhambure is usually the one dispensing medicine - this week she was at the receiving end, among the first in India's million-strong force of women health workers to win a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dressed in a bright green sari with a gold border, Bhambure visited the small, rural hospital in western India at the time allotted and said the jab had lifted a weight off her shoulders. "I no longer fear the coronavirus," said Bhambure, after getting her initial dose on Tuesday, one of the first tranche of frontline workers to win protection in the pandemic.

"We handle children and interact with mothers," she said. "So I am glad I am vaccinated. I have no fear left in my mind." India has suffered 152,000 deaths due to the virus and has prioritised about 30 million frontline workers in the first phase of an inoculation drive that began on January 16.

For health workers like Bhambure, a place on the priority list felt like a long-overdue validation for all the women who work as Accredited Social Health Activists - or ASHA for short. "I was the first to get vaccinated in my village. It felt good. They recognised the work we have done," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Khed village in western Maharashtra state.

"The recognition came late - but it came finally." LONG YEAR

In the last, long year, ASHA workers - a million women all in uniform pink saris - have worked frantically on the rural frontline to rein in an ever-worsening pandemic as millions of migrants headed home after urban jobs vanished in lockdown. Multi-tasking does not begin to describe their work.

From offering advice on COVID-19 to recording all village arrivals, the women were simultaneously tasked with quarantining newcomers while keeping up with their traditional duties of caring for new-borns and the mothers, too. ASHA workers saw their work hours and duties stretch ever further and fought even to be recognised as government employees eligible for benefits, rather than just volunteers.

For if ASHA workers did not step up, it was not clear who else could, as the 15-year-old force is sole health provider in many villages where healthcare facilities are distant or non-existent, with 1,000 to 1,500 people in each worker's care. Eighteen ASHA workers have died on COVID duty, the government told the parliament last year.

The women take all precautions - masks, sanitiser, some even wear protective equipment - but the fear of infection remains. "I have taken care of 34 coronavirus patients in my village and am still on the job. I do wear a mask but getting vaccinated was important," said Sharda Sachin Patarne, an ASHA worker in Khed village in Pune district, who also got a shot on Tuesday.

'GOOD SIGNAL' ASHA was born in 2005 to improve the health of vast swathes of rural India cut off from doctors, clinics and hospitals.

Be it heading up village maternal care or running area-wide vaccination drives, ASHA workers are a linchpin yet say they are treated like volunteers, not even entitled to the minimum wage. Paid about 4,000 Indian rupees ($54.83) a month - half of the average minimum monthly wage - the women also get payouts of 50 to 500 rupees linked to specific duties they perform.

Last year, they went on strike for better pay, protective equipment and job recognition. They were offered a wage hike for their COVID-19 duties, but many complained of irregular payouts. So when government rolled out its plans to safeguard the health frontline - doctors, nurses, hospital cooks and cleaners - extending that cover to ASHA workers was only logical.

It sent a "good signal", said Sejaj Dand, founder of women's rights non-profit Anandi, saying the frontline would after all not be secure if ASHA were left out. Next stop, she said, is giving the million women an advocate in government and fair terms to reflect their frontline role.

"This should lead to creating a cadre for them in government services and ensuring all their social security rights are covered," Dand said. "It is only fitting their employment is regularised now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-st...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the countrys Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.Sousa, 50, won the Champions League ...

IT dept conducts searches on 3 groups in Jaipur, traces unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1400 cr

The Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in Jaipur on three groups, involving one jeweller and two real-estate colonizers and developers, said the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. According to the Ministry, a co-or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021