Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guterres urges world to ‘work together in solidarity’ as US moves to rejoin WHO

The United Nations Secretary-General on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by President Joe Biden that the United States will re-engage with the World Health Organization (WHO) and play a full role in advancing global health and health security.

UN News | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:02 IST
Guterres urges world to ‘work together in solidarity’ as US moves to rejoin WHO

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres said that supporting the UN health agency “is absolutely critical” to the world’s effort for a better coordinated response against COVID-19.

The UN chief also urged global solidarity to defeat the coronavirus.

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, in one of his first acts as new US President, Mr. Biden signed an executive order to stop the country’s departure from WHO, reversing the formal July 2020 decision by former president Donald Trump. Mr. Trump’s decision would have taken effect this July, as the formal withdrawal requires a year's notice.

Mr. Trump had also halted funding for WHO in April last year, prompting global concern over the UN’s health agency’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US is the largest donors to the agency, contributing almost $893 million for its programmes in 2018-2019.

Joining international vaccine push

Alongside, the new administration announced US’s participation in the COVAX facility, a global effort co-led by WHO that aims to provide low income nations with COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr. Guterres hailed the step, stressing that “with vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, the United States joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries.”

The vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator), COVAX, is a global mechanism that aims to ensure equitable access for all, regardless of ability to pay.

Dr. Fauci to lead US delegation to WHO

Also on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the US President announced that infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will lead the country’s delegation to the ongoing WHO Executive Board meeting, participating remotely.

The Biden administration also announced a series of actions to combat coronavirus, including requiring the use of facemasks in all federal buildings, lands, and on certain modes of public transport.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-st...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the countrys Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.Sousa, 50, won the Champions League ...

IT dept conducts searches on 3 groups in Jaipur, traces unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1400 cr

The Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in Jaipur on three groups, involving one jeweller and two real-estate colonizers and developers, said the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. According to the Ministry, a co-or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021