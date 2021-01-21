Chhattisgarh records 560 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported560 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking its infection countto 2,95,509 and the toll to 3,594, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,86,277 after 53people were discharged from hospitals and 545 others completedtheir home isolation period.

The number of active cases stood at 5,638, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 94 of the new cases forthe day, taking its total count to 55,510, including 759deaths.

Bilaspur witnessed 75 new cases, Durg 52 and Raigarh51, among the other districts, he said.

Of the nine deaths recorded during the day, two tookplace on Thursday, four on Wednesday and three others earlier,he said.

With 25,039 samples tested on Thursday, the totalnumber of tests in the state went up to 40,31,553.

