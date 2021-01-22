PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4991 4904 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 886694 878060 7146------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16817 16724 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216957 213398 1077------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259617 255538 1472------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20664 20195 332------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 295949 287040 3601------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3363 3354 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 633542 620693 10789------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52782 51170 758 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 258264 248650 4374------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 266939 262349 3005------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57162 55672 958------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123852 120826 1928------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118154 116116 1060------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 934576 915382 12190------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 877282 803094 3564------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9673 9471 129------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 253114 244855 3780------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2003657 1906827 50684------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28953 28387 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13721 13446 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4349 4282 9------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12072 11738 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334020 330757 1903------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38794 37857 643------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 171522 163655 5543------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 316283 309807 2756------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6062 5783 131------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 833585 816205 12307------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 292835 287468 1586------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33338 32888 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95464 90730 1629 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 598126 581993 8605------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 567304 550737 10097------------------------------------------------------------Total 10640477 10300051 153157------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14422 17673 125------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Tripura as the state has not released its health bulletin yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,25,428 and the death toll at to 1,53,032. The ministry said that 1,02,83,708 people have so far recovered from the infection.

